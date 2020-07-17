Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.03 Million Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,181,311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1,291.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,935,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $644,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365,663 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,377,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,924,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,169,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $599,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,801 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.84. 7,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,982. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,639. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

