Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.37 Million Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 223.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 272.3% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Oddo Bhf cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.92. 211,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,954,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.73. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $58.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 33.97%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

