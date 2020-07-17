Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $549,000 Stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,719.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 54.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 2,539.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

RDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Instinet reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE RDY traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $55.00. 527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average is $46.53. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.28 million. Analysts predict that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.3304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.68%.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

