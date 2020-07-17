Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $619,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,808,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,534,000 after buying an additional 1,298,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.09. 37,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,712,988. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.98 and its 200 day moving average is $133.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $185.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen raised their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

