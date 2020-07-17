Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $877,000 Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned 0.08% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSGX. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSGX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.17. 6,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,474. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $54.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.65.

