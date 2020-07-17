Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $940,000 Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,490 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in NCR were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 12.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of NCR by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,419. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NCR had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.19%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $389,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NCR in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

