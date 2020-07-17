Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $998,000 Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 13.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,077 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 45.4% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $29,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. 72,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,741,407. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

