Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 222.0% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.83. 127,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,781,446. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.66. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $170.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

