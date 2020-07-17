Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Yum China were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Yum China by 807.6% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $52.08. 17,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,234. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average is $46.26. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $52.74.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.