Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 15,861 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 8.2% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $25,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,423 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $255,658,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 233,558.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,789,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,471,000 after buying an additional 3,788,315 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $299,607,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17,406.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,729,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,596,000 after buying an additional 1,719,417 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.80. 292,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,417,266. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

