Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 1,776 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 34.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,364,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,270,810,000 after purchasing an additional 712,601 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,571,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,742,000 after purchasing an additional 459,388 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,975,000 after purchasing an additional 892,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,322,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,340,000 after purchasing an additional 403,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $78.06. The company had a trading volume of 33,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,911. The firm has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.73. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

