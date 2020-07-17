Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 2,045 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 795.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,423,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,950.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 39,208 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.35. 27,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,097,161. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

