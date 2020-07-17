Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 477 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,319. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.48. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $55.41.

