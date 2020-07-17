Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 5,336 Shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 122.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,618 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 0.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 57,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. 4.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.21. 6,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average is $46.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.38. Wpp Plc has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $70.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

