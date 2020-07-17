Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,072 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,556 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,081 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.80. 120,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,876,170. The company has a market cap of $173.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.32 and its 200-day moving average is $87.47.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.81.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

