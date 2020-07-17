Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.65. 79,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,983. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $104.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 15.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.99%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

