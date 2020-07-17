Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 10,831 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,831 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $2,006,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308,917 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,057 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 622.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.25. 158,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,537,851. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $199.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.89. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.