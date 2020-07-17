Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 1,147 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,659 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,112. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 96.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.55.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.06.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

