Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 1,454 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 94,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.38. 15,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904,496. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.