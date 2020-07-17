Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 19,390 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,390 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in General Electric by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,074,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36, a PEG ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

