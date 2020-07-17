Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 2,210 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,343,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,740 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 56.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,948,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.35. The stock had a trading volume of 42,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,105. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.49. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Argus cut their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.