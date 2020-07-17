Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 3,049 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Vista LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.28. The company had a trading volume of 87,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,647. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.97. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $124.24.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

