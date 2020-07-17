Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 54 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Humana by 34.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Humana by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $421.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.29.

NYSE HUM traded up $2.91 on Friday, hitting $398.80. 2,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,210. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $387.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.36. The company has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $412.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

