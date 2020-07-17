Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 796 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,549 shares of company stock worth $293,126. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.87. The stock had a trading volume of 25,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,869. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.82. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.43.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.