Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,807 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $65,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 515.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 18,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Argus upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.08.

Boeing stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.96. 166,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,061,800. The firm has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.78. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -6.1 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

