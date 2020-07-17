Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,621 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,776,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 524.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,524,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,819,000 after buying an additional 8,839,887 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $171,247,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,374 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,460,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $116.71. The stock had a trading volume of 230,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,302. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.88. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

