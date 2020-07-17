Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sony in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sony by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sony by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after buying an additional 55,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNE shares. Macquarie lowered Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Sony in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNE traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.60. 14,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sony Corp has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $77.88. The firm has a market cap of $95.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.90.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Sony had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Corp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

