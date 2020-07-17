Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,338 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,568 shares during the period. Seagate Technology comprises approximately 1.3% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,379 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 175,292 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,627. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.79. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on STX shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 46,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $2,280,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,995 shares of company stock worth $5,284,594 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

