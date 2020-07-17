Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.69. 15,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,851,025. The firm has a market cap of $146.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.66. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $100.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

