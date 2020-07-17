Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.92. 25,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,824. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $140.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.19 and a 200-day moving average of $114.05. The stock has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

