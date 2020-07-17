Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,868,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra increased their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.86. 23,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,600,419. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $185.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

