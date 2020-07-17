Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 199 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 730 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 795 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.50.

Netflix stock traded down $4.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $518.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,000,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,497,175. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Netflix’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,696,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,050 shares of company stock worth $93,467,738. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

