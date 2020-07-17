Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,045 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775,072 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,753,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093,460 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,301,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,797,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,192 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.91. The stock had a trading volume of 141,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,690,330. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $190.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

