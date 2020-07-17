Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

VZ stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,988,597. The company has a market cap of $228.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average is $56.86.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.