Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,764 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for about 1.6% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Paypal by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 339,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after buying an additional 225,600 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paypal by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Paypal by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Wedbush raised their target price on Paypal from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Paypal from $147.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Paypal in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Paypal from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.68.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,283,843. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $183.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.