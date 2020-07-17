HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s (HRGLY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HRGLY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of HRGLY stock remained flat at $$39.54 during trading on Thursday. 80 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.23. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $55.67.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

