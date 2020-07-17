Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,425 at Deutsche Bank

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,325 ($16.31) to GBX 1,425 ($17.54) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,070 ($25.47) to GBX 1,650 ($20.31) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,140 ($14.03) to GBX 1,200 ($14.77) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,411 ($17.36) to GBX 1,446 ($17.79) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hargreaves Lansdown presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,616.91 ($19.90).

LON:HL traded down GBX 27 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,582 ($19.47). The company had a trading volume of 455,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,657.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,621.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 1,147 ($14.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,186 ($26.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

In other news, insider Christopher Hill sold 4,293 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,640 ($20.18), for a total value of £70,405.20 ($86,641.89).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

