Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $241.65

Hargreaves Services plc (LON:HSP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $241.65 and traded as low as $205.45. Hargreaves Services shares last traded at $200.00, with a volume of 12,014 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 209.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 241.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 million and a PE ratio of 145.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hargreaves Services Company Profile (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, sourcing, processing, blending, moving, and handling coal in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and operates surface coal mines; provides earthworks and mining services to various projects; offers underground mining services, such as mining consultancy, contract services, and project management; and provides solid fuels to the industrial and power generation markets.

