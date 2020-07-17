Harley-Davidson’s (HOG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00.

HOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.73.

HOG traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.36. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz bought 97,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $2,080,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $47,202,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $55,715,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,810,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,338,000 after acquiring an additional 554,763 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,518,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,027,000 after acquiring an additional 369,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 68.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 881,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after acquiring an additional 359,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

