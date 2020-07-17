Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harte-Hanks is a worldwide direct and targeted marketing company that provides marketing services and shopper advertising opportunities to local, regional, national and international consumer and business-to-business marketers. Harte-Hanks Direct Marketing improves return on its clients’ marketing investment by increasing their prospect and customer value a process of customer optimization organized around five strategic considerations: Information data collection/management — Opportunity data access/utilization — Insight data analysis/interpretation — Engagement knowledge application — Interaction program execution. Expert in integrating this process, Harte-Hanks Direct Marketing is highly skilled at tailoring solutions for each of the vertical markets it serves. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harte Hanks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NYSE HHS remained flat at $$2.69 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 12,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. Harte Hanks has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.96.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Harte Hanks will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John H. Griffin, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,177.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew B. Benett acquired 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $37,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 71,439 shares of company stock worth $182,732 in the last ninety days. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HHS. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Harte Hanks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harte Hanks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Harte Hanks by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

