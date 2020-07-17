Harworth Group’s (HWG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of HWG traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 100.50 ($1.24). 40,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,431. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 101.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.15. The company has a market cap of $323.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.43. Harworth Group has a 12-month low of GBX 83.66 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 160.23 ($1.97).

In related news, insider Alastair Lyons CBE purchased 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £99,750 ($122,754.12). Also, insider Chris Birch sold 14,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.16), for a total transaction of £13,538.82 ($16,661.11).

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

