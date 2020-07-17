Hashgard (GARD) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $247,768.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hashgard has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hashgard token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045798 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $449.93 or 0.04916495 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017496 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00055746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00032315 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a token. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,813,859,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

