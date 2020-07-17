Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Given New GBX 208 Price Target at Barclays

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 211 ($2.60) to GBX 208 ($2.56) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hastings Group from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 160 ($1.97) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hastings Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 248 ($3.05) target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Hastings Group from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 182 ($2.24) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 201.82 ($2.48).

HSTG traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 174.40 ($2.15). 477,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. Hastings Group has a one year low of GBX 136.50 ($1.68) and a one year high of GBX 207.40 ($2.55). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 184.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 180.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.45.

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

