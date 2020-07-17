Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $105.09

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.09 and last traded at $104.97, with a volume of 112573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.46.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.2% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

