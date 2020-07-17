Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $22.74 and last traded at $22.31, with a volume of 12162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Heartland Express from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,341,000 after acquiring an additional 109,522 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 6.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after buying an additional 77,149 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 2,763.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,077,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after buying an additional 1,039,954 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 2.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 964,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after buying an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after buying an additional 54,591 shares during the period. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Heartland Express Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

