Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HLFFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hellofresh from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hellofresh in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hellofresh currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:HLFFF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.80. 450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384. Hellofresh has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $60.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

