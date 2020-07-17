Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HGV. Nomura reduced their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.56.

NYSE:HGV traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $36.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.34). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at about $442,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 30,152 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 525.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 315,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 265,355 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

