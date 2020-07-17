Hiscox (LON:HSX) PT Raised to GBX 913 at Barclays

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 903 ($11.11) to GBX 913 ($11.24) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

HSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 875 ($10.77) to GBX 950 ($11.69) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,225 ($15.08) to GBX 860 ($10.58) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hiscox in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 950 ($11.69) price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,078.46 ($13.27).

Get Hiscox alerts:

HSX traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 832.40 ($10.24). 589,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.25. Hiscox has a one year low of GBX 635.40 ($7.82) and a one year high of GBX 1,779 ($21.89). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 803.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,014.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.