HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HMSY. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup started coverage on HMS in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on HMS in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HMS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HMS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Shares of HMS stock opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. HMS has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.32 million. HMS had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 12.35%. HMS’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HMS will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of HMS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $864,383.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMSY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in HMS by 5,809.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 47.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 22.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HMS in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

