Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HOC. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 180 ($2.22) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 205 ($2.52) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 206.30 ($2.54).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of LON HOC traded up GBX 10.20 ($0.13) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 224.40 ($2.76). 2,883,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 194.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 163.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 80.40 ($0.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 232.20 ($2.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.